‘Squinting and bumbling’: Joe Biden roasted online over press conference

Joe Biden was blasted online after appearing an hour late to his press conference and stating he was not taking any questions. Biden took the chance during the press conference to announce the Senate had passed a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The 81-year-old president appeared angry and confused as he criticised the Republican party and repeatedly said, “History is watching,” three times. Biden concluded his press conference by saying he was taking questions later, despite saying he was not too at the start of the conference, before shuffling away. Special Counsel Robert Hur’s damning report on Joe Biden’s mental acuity, which suggested Biden had “diminished faculties," led to scrutiny of the president. President Biden attempted to quash fears over his diminished mental capabilities with a press conference but only worsened the situation by acting aggressively towards reporters. During a White House press conference on Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed, “It was the president's idea.” “He believes he did the right thing. It was important, we believe, for the American people to hear directly from the president in a forceful way,” she said.







