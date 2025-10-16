The Meaning of God's Kingdom

In this episode of Bible Time, Pastor Dennis Holland takes a closer look at one of the most profound topics in Scripture — the Kingdom of God. Using clear teaching and biblical references, Pastor Dennis explores what Jesus meant when He spoke of the Kingdom, how it is both a present reality and a future promise, and what it means for believers today.

Through thoughtful reflection and Scripture-based insight, this episode helps viewers understand the spiritual depth of the Kingdom of God and how embracing its truth transforms our daily walk with Christ.

Join Bible Time as Pastor Dennis Holland opens the Word to reveal the meaning, mystery, and power of God’s Kingdom.





