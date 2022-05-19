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New Video - In the past 24 hours, 771 Militants of the Azov Nationalist unit have Surrendered at the blockaded 'Azovstal' plant in Mariupol. 051922
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150 views • May 19, 2022
In the past 24 hours, 771 militants of the Azov nationalist unit have surrendered at the blockaded Azovstal plant in Mariupol. A total of 1,730 militants have surrendered since May 16, including 80 wounded.
▫️All those in need of inpatient treatment are treated in medical facilities in the Donetsk People's Republic in Novoazovsk and Donetsk.
Update: According to Khodakovsky's statement, the total number of prisoners of war at Azovstal exceeded 1,800. Taking into account the fact that in the morning there were 1,730 enemy soldiers and officers who surrendered (according to the RF Ministry of Defense), today it must be understood that another 80-90 people surrendered. A few hundred more still sit at Azovstal.
▫️All those in need of inpatient treatment are treated in medical facilities in the Donetsk People's Republic in Novoazovsk and Donetsk.
Update: According to Khodakovsky's statement, the total number of prisoners of war at Azovstal exceeded 1,800. Taking into account the fact that in the morning there were 1,730 enemy soldiers and officers who surrendered (according to the RF Ministry of Defense), today it must be understood that another 80-90 people surrendered. A few hundred more still sit at Azovstal.
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