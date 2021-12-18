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Protests in Brussels Against Vaccine Passports, London Protests, France Civil War, Mass Protests.?
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162 views • December 18, 2021
The Duran in Brussels -
Overview of reasons for media blackout.
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/massive-protests-in-brussels.-media:0
London ‘kill the bill’
Protest in front of parliament
https://odysee.com/@ShelV:0/VID_20211209_195057_010:d
The bill passed: 1 minute
Text-slides on London issue
Preventing protesting
https://odysee.com/@ctizensyd:9/december-13-they-are-trying-to-prevent:e
This one sums it up:
France Civil War
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zJNkyVVSACBT/
Overview of reasons for media blackout.
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/massive-protests-in-brussels.-media:0
London ‘kill the bill’
Protest in front of parliament
https://odysee.com/@ShelV:0/VID_20211209_195057_010:d
The bill passed: 1 minute
Text-slides on London issue
Preventing protesting
https://odysee.com/@ctizensyd:9/december-13-they-are-trying-to-prevent:e
This one sums it up:
France Civil War
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zJNkyVVSACBT/
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