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Dad Forcibly Tossed From School Board Meeting After Refusing To Wear Mask
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52 views • February 11, 2022
By Patrick Reilly | February 10, 2022
nypost.com
Description:
A father from upstate New York was seen on video being forcibly tossed from a school board meeting this week after he refused to wear a mask
https://nypost.com/2022/02/10/father-tossed-from-ny-school-board-meeting-for-after-refusing-mask/
nypost.com
Description:
A father from upstate New York was seen on video being forcibly tossed from a school board meeting this week after he refused to wear a mask
https://nypost.com/2022/02/10/father-tossed-from-ny-school-board-meeting-for-after-refusing-mask/
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