The Russian Armed Forces have raised another flag in Staraya Nikolaevka an unstoppable victory on the Konstantinovka axis, forming a new cauldron for Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry officially reported on Tuesday, May 27, that units of the Yug Group of Forces of the Southern Army took control of the settlement and displayed the Russian flag on one of the buildings, confirming the strong control of the Russian military, rapidly shifting the territory in the sector in a few weeks. The footage during the liberation of the settlement shows how the actions of Yug soldiers in their area of responsibility, using artillery and drones, destroyed Ukrainian military hardware and personnel, where Kiev has transferred everything that could still survive to the Konstantinovka front, except for minimal defense. At least 280 servicemen fighting for Kiev were deactivated in combat actions, two armored combat vehicles, one artillery piece and two ammunition depots. Thus, Russian troops inflicted maximum damage on the enemy, gained a foothold then the Russian flag flew there.

At the same time, Russian troops are gaining ground in the neighboring settlement, entering Zorya, located south of Konstantinovka, where Kiev’s forces are currently complaining of being trapped in a semicircle. On May 26, Ukrainian military news site DeepState released video from the settlement captured by Ukrainian drone, confirming the capture of half of Zorya by Russian soldiers. The footage also captured the moment, at one point while local civilians in Zorya rushed out to greet the Russian soldiers with open arms, and embraced them, the report said. It is clear that Zorya had been conquered, almost completely liberated. Now, Russian advance units can be confident that work is moving on to the next settlement. Not far from Staraya Nikolaevka, Yug Group FPV drone operators destroyed Kiev’s military hardware near Serebryanka. The area was extremely difficult to reach, being exposed, but the drones struck a group of tank and pickup truck, eventually burning the equipment completely. Serebryanka is the site of one Ukrainian 120-mm mortar that was destroyed a few days ago. On that occasion, soldiers of the 2nd Guards Artillery Brigade of the Yug Group of Forces, also demilitarized British weapon, one 105-mm L-119 howitzer.

