BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PART 2: MILITARY DIRECTIVES "TOTALLY NORMAL & ROUTINE"? So, how long has this been going on then? And why?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
182 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 6 months ago

So, if it's so routine and normal to release a set of directives about military "assisting" in civil matters of law enforcement and other "Admin Officials"(wtf does that mean? .. health board I bet). Then my question is, how long has this been going on? In order to be routine, it has to have happened many times before...? And these directives had WAY more things in them than just the "lethal force". To be clear,this wasnt a  greenlight or order for military to shoot civilians. I thought people knew that but if not, let me make that clear. What it was, was a list of things that CAN BE activated at the direction of the Sec of Defense (if anyone in charge "asks" for it? Looks that way). Its on the table, basically but there's also all sorts of other Interesting directives as well that are a bit less straight forward and VERY concerning to me ESPECIALLY if this is normal protocall and we re just finding out, according to the "fact checkers" and other "official sources". Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
militaryusasurvivemartial lawlethalpreparedirective
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy