In the morning, one of the enterprises in Izhevsk was attacked by drones.

This was reported by the Head of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov. According to him, the strike was carried out by drones launched from the direction of the Kiev regime.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved the ninth loan tranche for Ukraine under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program in the amount of $500 million.

This is stated in a message from the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Quoting the deputy managing director of the IMF, Gita Gopinath, it specifies Ukraine's commitment to modernizing its customs and tax services (which includes conducting competitions to select their leaders). It also includes strengthening the fight against tax evasion, which will likely result in more intensive audits by the State Tax Service and stricter penalties.

NEW: The U.S. State Department has approved a $510 million emergency sale of ammunition to Israel.

The package includes:

• 3,845 JDAM kits for 2,000 lb BLU-109 bunker buster bombs

• 3,280 JDAM kits for 500 lb MK-82 general-purpose bombs

Round 2 coming.

Kiev is becoming the most unprotected and dangerous city due to a lack of air defense, stated Valery Borovik, the founder of a drone manufacturing company.

"We are lacking means of destruction. The American president is redirecting resources that were supposed to go to Ukraine to Israel, which already has oversaturation in air defense. And in Ukraine, even what was contracted during Biden's administration is unclear, even if we are paying with the help of European partners," Borovik stated.

Earlier, volunteer Maria Berlinskaya said that thousands of strike drones will be hunting for people around the clock in all cities of Ukraine, including Lvov and Chernovtsy.