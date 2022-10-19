Create New Account
Very Interesting Alternative Views From A Mystic & Abductee On Elon Musk, Atlantis, ETs & Our DNA
Body House Chronicles
Published a month ago
Dark Journalist, Daniel Liszt & Mystic & UFO Researcher Gigi Young go deep on these Topics:

Virtual Reality

UFO File

Eighth Sphere

Elon Musk

Atlantis

Transhumanism

Mystery Schools

Gigi Young Website
https://gigiyoung.com

Dark Journalist: https://darkjournalist.com/

SPECIAL DARK JOURNALIST X-PROTECT UFO ASSASSINS DOCUMENTARY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S8G_mep6ME&t=0s

-------------------------------------------------------------

Dyann is a publisher and advisor to men.

I like bringing you these alternative videos because I've learned so much from them. If these videos are published here it's because I follow up on what they are saying and take action and believe you might be interested as well.

Contact the below email...

*I'm always open to collaborations*

Sensual Blog for Men - https://thebodyhouse.biz
Contact Dyann – [email protected]





Keywords
mysticmystery schoolsartificial intelligenceatlantistranshumanismdark journalistdaniel lisztgigi youngufo researchervirtual reality ufo fileeighth spheregigi young websitex-protectufo assassins documentary

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
