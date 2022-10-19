Very Interesting Alternative Views From A Mystic & Abductee On Elon Musk, Atlantis, ETs & Our DNA

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Dark Journalist, Daniel Liszt & Mystic & UFO Researcher Gigi Young go deep on these Topics:
Virtual Reality
UFO File
Eighth Sphere
Elon Musk
Atlantis
Transhumanism
Mystery Schools
Gigi Young Website
https://gigiyoung.com
Dark Journalist: https://darkjournalist.com/
SPECIAL DARK JOURNALIST X-PROTECT UFO ASSASSINS DOCUMENTARY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S8G_mep6ME&t=0s
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