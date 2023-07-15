Create New Account
Margarita Session 2022 Pt 1- Bob Dylan Cold Irons Bound Song Analysis - Knowing When to Walk Away - Men Today Are Weak
Most summers, Dave picks a day to drink lots of tequila, presses record, and talks about whatever springs to mind. In July of 2022, the Bob Dylan Song "Cold Irons Bound" was analyzed and discussed. There was also a lot of tough talk for men. Quit being spineless weenies, fellas. And at the very end, churchianity christians were chastised for being a bunch of faithless flakes. This is the first part of the 2022 Margarita Session. Part 2 will follow. 

The use of copyrighted material is allowed under United States Fair Use Law for the purposes of analysis, teaching, commentary, etc. Also, during opening musical background, featured vocals were provided by Lara Sluyter (LARA’S HORROR SOUNDS on YouTube).


