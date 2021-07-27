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Trump Newsmax Exclusive: Why I call it the "Crime of the Century"
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31 views • July 27, 2021
In a Newsmax exclusive from the Turning Point Action Rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Benny Johnson talks with 45th President of the United States Donald Trump about the runaway Texas Democrats, Dr. Fauci, Election Fraud, Melania, Dr. Jill Biden and Vogue, the 'Woke' Olympics, CNN's 'fake news, his plans and desires for 2024, and more.
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