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Marburg and Ebola could be next
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154 views • November 12, 2021
1. Dr Ariyana Love from Finland says that Cabal have planned for an outbreak of Marburg and Ebola. Can it be more evil than that ? She also says Cancer will spread like never before.
https://www.brighteon.com/1dbc9aa4-76d4-495d-ad00-3dd42a86e11c
2. Global Elites say Patriots Are Criminals. To critisize vaxx is terrorism.
https://www.brighteon.com/8f7097a4-2219-42d5-8edc-960c56b932aa
3. PFIZER'S HISTORY OF KILLING KIDS: MICHELLE MALKIN SHARES WHAT EVERY PARENT MUST KNOW. ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL AND BRAVE WOMAN BANNED EVERYWHERE.
https://www.brighteon.com/ed4af32e-eaf0-4370-b81b-ff8290823912
4. Child Sacrifice Is Back. Video from Infowars.
https://www.brighteon.com/2ab4c8a9-5df4-4d73-8dfc-80c8669646ae
5. Poles Demonstrate in Support of Border Defenders Against Illegal Immigrants. Poland also saved Europe 1683 outside the gates of Vienna
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/poles-demonstrate-in-support-of-border-defenders-against-illegal-immigrants_pKiuUPzMBVG6pkA.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/1dbc9aa4-76d4-495d-ad00-3dd42a86e11c
2. Global Elites say Patriots Are Criminals. To critisize vaxx is terrorism.
https://www.brighteon.com/8f7097a4-2219-42d5-8edc-960c56b932aa
3. PFIZER'S HISTORY OF KILLING KIDS: MICHELLE MALKIN SHARES WHAT EVERY PARENT MUST KNOW. ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL AND BRAVE WOMAN BANNED EVERYWHERE.
https://www.brighteon.com/ed4af32e-eaf0-4370-b81b-ff8290823912
4. Child Sacrifice Is Back. Video from Infowars.
https://www.brighteon.com/2ab4c8a9-5df4-4d73-8dfc-80c8669646ae
5. Poles Demonstrate in Support of Border Defenders Against Illegal Immigrants. Poland also saved Europe 1683 outside the gates of Vienna
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/poles-demonstrate-in-support-of-border-defenders-against-illegal-immigrants_pKiuUPzMBVG6pkA.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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