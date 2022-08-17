Learning From the Horrors of COVID

Most of us have not fully realized yet how terrible the COVID experience has been, and especially not how horrific the results yet to come could be. It is absolutely crucial for enough of us to grasp the gravity of the situation to get this biological horror show stopped before another round of attack is rolled out.

The crisis that we already face is a greater challenge than any we have faced collectively in our lives. Will the horrors that could follow be unbearable? Are the injected passing harmful toxins to others?



