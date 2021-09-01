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Fake News Pushes North Korea Propaganda | Michael Malice and Stefan Molyneux
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21 views • September 01, 2021
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3997/fake-news-pushes-north-korea-propaganda-michael-malice-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3997-fake-news-pushes-north-korea-propaganda-michael-malice-and-stefan-molyneux
The mainstream media has sunk to a new low by pushing outright propaganda for Kim Jong Un’s North Korean dictatorship in conjunction with the Winter Olympics. Vice President Mike Pence was attacked for not clapping for the joint Korean Olympic team, the celebration of North Korean Propaganda Minister Kim Yo-Jong and the fawning over North Korean cheerleaders.
Disgusting Headlines Include: “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics,” “The ‘Ivanka Trump of North Korea’ captivates people in the South," "Kim Yo Jong: N. Korea’s political princess," “Kim Jong-un’s sister: ‘Sweet but with a tomboy streak,'” "Despite Mike Pence’s sabotage, North Korea’s ‘charm offensive’ appears to be working," North Korea judged winner of diplomatic gold at Olympics" and many more!
Michael Malice is a writer, television commentator, the author of many books including “Dear Reader: The Unauthorized Autobiography of Kim Jong Il” and the host of "YOUR WELCOME" with Michael Malice on Compound Media.
Website: http://www.michaelmalice.com
Compound Media: http://www.compoundmedia.com
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/michael-malice
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/michaelmalice
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/michaelmalice
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3997/fake-news-pushes-north-korea-propaganda-michael-malice-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3997-fake-news-pushes-north-korea-propaganda-michael-malice-and-stefan-molyneux
The mainstream media has sunk to a new low by pushing outright propaganda for Kim Jong Un’s North Korean dictatorship in conjunction with the Winter Olympics. Vice President Mike Pence was attacked for not clapping for the joint Korean Olympic team, the celebration of North Korean Propaganda Minister Kim Yo-Jong and the fawning over North Korean cheerleaders.
Disgusting Headlines Include: “Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics,” “The ‘Ivanka Trump of North Korea’ captivates people in the South," "Kim Yo Jong: N. Korea’s political princess," “Kim Jong-un’s sister: ‘Sweet but with a tomboy streak,'” "Despite Mike Pence’s sabotage, North Korea’s ‘charm offensive’ appears to be working," North Korea judged winner of diplomatic gold at Olympics" and many more!
Michael Malice is a writer, television commentator, the author of many books including “Dear Reader: The Unauthorized Autobiography of Kim Jong Il” and the host of "YOUR WELCOME" with Michael Malice on Compound Media.
Website: http://www.michaelmalice.com
Compound Media: http://www.compoundmedia.com
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/michael-malice
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/michaelmalice
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/michaelmalice
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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