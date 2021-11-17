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"Chop Down The Tree!" - A Watcher's Judgement On America (National Repentance)
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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515 views • November 17, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

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https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: "Chop down the tree!" The finality of a proud king's judgement will fall on America. God says nothing will stop His day of visitation, there will be no band of iron for mercy (the 'Band of Iron' is the protective shield that promises restoration after punishment). America will go into the sea for murder, abortion, the letter-lifestyles (L-G-B-T), and systemic racism that devastated the Native and Black Americans and continues to this day. These things will be announced until the day the Lord tells me to stop. Only according to Ezekiel 33 will mercy find those who listen and order their steps after the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/24/chop-down-the-tree-july-21-2021/

RELATED PROPHECIES:

An Original People:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/05/an-original-people-december-5-2020/

Send For Their Flesh:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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