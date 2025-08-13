© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apti Alaudinov (Russian General) warns that Kiev has pulled Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, its most elite and combat-ready units, off multiple fronts, rearmed, retrained, and redeployed them to the Russian border for a planned provocation.
The grouping reportedly includes a significant number of foreign fighters.