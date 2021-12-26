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Abductions in the Afterlife, the Black Cube, and the Trading of Souls
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216 views • December 26, 2021
Video sources:
"He Died and Remembered Everything: The Black Cube"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX_zWvpYHsk
Akvile Sava "Abductions In Afterlife & Galactic Trading" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MBMkkbgI4Y
Nick Redfern: UFOs, Human Souls and Alien Abductions – and a New Book https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2020/11/ufos-human-souls-and-alien-abductions-and-a-new-book/
John Chambers: The Mysterious Connection Between Past-Life Recall, Near-Death Experiences, Alien Abductions & Multiple Personality Disorder https://www.newdawnmagazine.com/articles/the-mysterious-connection-between-past-life-recall-near-death-experiences-alien-abductions-multiple-personality-disorder
Kevin Williams: Betty Andreasson’s Alien Abduction and NDE https://near-death.com/betty-andreasson/
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
"He Died and Remembered Everything: The Black Cube"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX_zWvpYHsk
Akvile Sava "Abductions In Afterlife & Galactic Trading" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8MBMkkbgI4Y
Nick Redfern: UFOs, Human Souls and Alien Abductions – and a New Book https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2020/11/ufos-human-souls-and-alien-abductions-and-a-new-book/
John Chambers: The Mysterious Connection Between Past-Life Recall, Near-Death Experiences, Alien Abductions & Multiple Personality Disorder https://www.newdawnmagazine.com/articles/the-mysterious-connection-between-past-life-recall-near-death-experiences-alien-abductions-multiple-personality-disorder
Kevin Williams: Betty Andreasson’s Alien Abduction and NDE https://near-death.com/betty-andreasson/
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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