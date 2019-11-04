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Police State: Orwellian Pre-Crime and National "Surge"
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28 views • November 04, 2019
With the announcement of two separate, but related new "crime-fighting" plans, local police is set to be even more nationalized than it already is. First, a new "pre-crime" approach to shootings. And what's being called a police "surge." But the Constitution reserves the "police powers" to the states.
Path to Liberty: November 4, 2019
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Path to Liberty: November 4, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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