BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌴 The spirit of Jamaica
wolfburg
wolfburg
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 24 hours ago

🎵Style Description: "The reggae concert bursts with syncopated guitar skanks, deep rolling bass, and bright, rhythmic drums, Steel pans weave melodic lines over the groove, Two vibrant vocalists blend call-and-response harmonies, Live percussion, horns, and natural background sounds evoke Caribbean energy and unity

(Verse 1)

Underneath the Caribbean sun, in Jamaica land so free,

A stage is set, among the palms, by the turquoise sea.

The crowd is moving, one big family, in rhythm they sway,

As the sweet sounds of reggae, chase the worries away.

(Chorus)

Imagine, a vibrant reggae concert, under the Caribbean sun,

The spirit of Jamaica, in every heart, as one.

Steel pans ringing out, guitars strumming sweet and clear,

Two powerful vocalists, singing out love and cheer.

(Verse 2)

The bass line thumps, like a heartbeat, as the sun begins to set,

The colors in the sky, a fiery pallet, that we'll never forget.

The dancehall vibes, lifting spirits high, under the moon's soft glow,

A symphony of sounds, a symphony of joy, that only reggae knows.

(Bridge)

From the roots of ska, to the sounds of dub,

This music, it binds us, like a magical spell, so rich and so profound.

The pulse of the people, the heartbeat of the land,

In every note, in every chord, the spirit of Jamaica stands.

(Chorus)

Imagine, a vibrant reggae concert, under the Caribbean moon,

The love and unity, that this music has imbued.

The pulsating beat, the harmonious blend,

A night of music, that will never end.

(Outro)

So here's to Jamaica, to the music, and to the people too,

To the reggae vibes, that see us through.

Under the Caribbean sun, or under the Caribbean moon,

There's no place like Jamaica, no place like home, no place like soon.

Keywords
hornsthe reggae concert bursts with syncopated guitar skanksdeep rolling bassand brightrhythmic drumssteel pans weave melodic lines over the groovetwo vibrant vocalists blend call-and-response harmonieslive percussionand natural background sounds evoke caribbean energy and unity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy