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Why are 99,99% of all Politicians Silent about this? Systematic Childabuse! [26.01.2022]
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91 views • January 26, 2022
What happens to the children all over the world right now? - Answer: Sick Systematic Childabuse...
Will this generation of children get even more psychic mental diagnoses?
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)
- Conduct Disorder (CD)
- Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Tourette Syndrome
- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASF)
- Aspergers Syndrom (AS)
- Other Evelopmental Disabilities (GUA)
- Anxiety, unusual fear or phobias
- Impulsivity
- Hyper sensitivity
- Disturbed reality sense, obsessions and psychoses
- Inability to conclude and retain relationships with peers
- Limited ability to understand or unload other's emotional reactions
- Spring thinking, irrationality
- Unspecified thorough development disorder (GUU)
- Nervous system disabilities
- Sensory related disabilities
- Metabolic disabilities
- Degenerative disorders
--
"To be sure I must; and therefore I may assume, that your silence gives consent" - Plato
--
Sources:
Uncensored KJ's What Happened? [13.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MOSwGAZklNKc/
Max Igan: Wake Up - It's Time to Reclaim Our World! [18.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ug52N2FlbxOi/
4,112 views Jan 9, 2022
Que Anon - 17 subscribers - 1 video only.
Joined Jan 9, 2022 - 4,077 views
https://youtu.be/hICMioeIf44
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyoa7r6D8f4ydmm3g3vuDAQ
www.forretssikkerhed.dk/ Translated: Legal certainty or Legal safety, The Association for Compensation to Sick People on Cash Aid
forretssikkerhed.dk supervisor in the Employment Act, the Governing Act and the Service Act and other relevant legislation and guidelines.
forretssikkerhed.dk supervisor in the field of disability, whether individual expenses, support contact persons, lost earnings and thereby strengthen legal certainty in both social and employment.
We fight systematically illegal case processing in the field of social and employment area, by free to help people caught in the system, such as sick on cash assistance, among other things, so people Get compensation for economic losses due to the municipality's systematic illegal case processing.
https://forretssikkerhed.dk/vedtaegter
https://forretssikkerhed.dk/team/ulfharbo
https://www.facebook.com/ForRetssikkerhed/
Web: https://forretssikkerhed.dk/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/302162273629505/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_E_0X69ymTQL22NKEUIwPw
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FRetssikkerhed
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/forretssikkerhed-retssikkerhed-a06606156/ (Dead link)
https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/all/?keywords=forretssikkerhed&;origin=TYPEAHEAD_ESCAPE_HATCH&sid=Shy
Kim Osbøl 1'st employed Flekjobber 1 hours a week - criminal or freedom fighter? [Jan 13, 2019]
197 views Jan 13, 2019
ForRetssikkerhed - 15 subscribers
Ulf Harbo tells here briefly why he appoint Kim Osbøl 24th. 2018 as the first flex job 1 hour a week in the association www.forretssikkerhed.dk.
https://youtu.be/9huWiPstfV0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_E_0X69ymTQL22NKEUIwPw
--
Note: I can give even many more links for verifocation of Systematic Childabuse in Denmark. Many...
Links for verification under all my videos... There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
'I can't teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates.
Will this generation of children get even more psychic mental diagnoses?
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)
- Conduct Disorder (CD)
- Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Tourette Syndrome
- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASF)
- Aspergers Syndrom (AS)
- Other Evelopmental Disabilities (GUA)
- Anxiety, unusual fear or phobias
- Impulsivity
- Hyper sensitivity
- Disturbed reality sense, obsessions and psychoses
- Inability to conclude and retain relationships with peers
- Limited ability to understand or unload other's emotional reactions
- Spring thinking, irrationality
- Unspecified thorough development disorder (GUU)
- Nervous system disabilities
- Sensory related disabilities
- Metabolic disabilities
- Degenerative disorders
--
"To be sure I must; and therefore I may assume, that your silence gives consent" - Plato
--
Sources:
Uncensored KJ's What Happened? [13.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MOSwGAZklNKc/
Max Igan: Wake Up - It's Time to Reclaim Our World! [18.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ug52N2FlbxOi/
4,112 views Jan 9, 2022
Que Anon - 17 subscribers - 1 video only.
Joined Jan 9, 2022 - 4,077 views
https://youtu.be/hICMioeIf44
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyoa7r6D8f4ydmm3g3vuDAQ
www.forretssikkerhed.dk/ Translated: Legal certainty or Legal safety, The Association for Compensation to Sick People on Cash Aid
forretssikkerhed.dk supervisor in the Employment Act, the Governing Act and the Service Act and other relevant legislation and guidelines.
forretssikkerhed.dk supervisor in the field of disability, whether individual expenses, support contact persons, lost earnings and thereby strengthen legal certainty in both social and employment.
We fight systematically illegal case processing in the field of social and employment area, by free to help people caught in the system, such as sick on cash assistance, among other things, so people Get compensation for economic losses due to the municipality's systematic illegal case processing.
https://forretssikkerhed.dk/vedtaegter
https://forretssikkerhed.dk/team/ulfharbo
https://www.facebook.com/ForRetssikkerhed/
Web: https://forretssikkerhed.dk/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/302162273629505/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_E_0X69ymTQL22NKEUIwPw
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FRetssikkerhed
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/forretssikkerhed-retssikkerhed-a06606156/ (Dead link)
https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/all/?keywords=forretssikkerhed&;origin=TYPEAHEAD_ESCAPE_HATCH&sid=Shy
Kim Osbøl 1'st employed Flekjobber 1 hours a week - criminal or freedom fighter? [Jan 13, 2019]
197 views Jan 13, 2019
ForRetssikkerhed - 15 subscribers
Ulf Harbo tells here briefly why he appoint Kim Osbøl 24th. 2018 as the first flex job 1 hour a week in the association www.forretssikkerhed.dk.
https://youtu.be/9huWiPstfV0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_E_0X69ymTQL22NKEUIwPw
--
Note: I can give even many more links for verifocation of Systematic Childabuse in Denmark. Many...
Links for verification under all my videos... There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
'I can't teach anybody anything. I can only try to make them think' - Socrates.
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