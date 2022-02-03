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Ask Dr. Jane: Can We Trust Anything? All Vaccines are Suspect for Undisclosed Ingredients!
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166 views • February 03, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Dr. Jane Joins the Stew Peters Show to answer questions submitted by the Stew Peters audience. One thing that everyone can agree on is that public trust in the Medical Industrial Complex is now at an all time low. Transparency in modern medicine is non-existent, and it's possible that all vaccines are suspect for undisclosed ingredients. Dr. Jane goes into detail in this episode of the Stew Peters Show.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtwvw7-ask-dr.-jane-can-we-trust-anything-all-vaccines-are-suspect-for-undisclosed.html
Dr. Jane Joins the Stew Peters Show to answer questions submitted by the Stew Peters audience. One thing that everyone can agree on is that public trust in the Medical Industrial Complex is now at an all time low. Transparency in modern medicine is non-existent, and it's possible that all vaccines are suspect for undisclosed ingredients. Dr. Jane goes into detail in this episode of the Stew Peters Show.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtwvw7-ask-dr.-jane-can-we-trust-anything-all-vaccines-are-suspect-for-undisclosed.html
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