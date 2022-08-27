Xi is determined to bring Zeng’s grandson Zeng Xiangtian and granddaughter Zeng Xiangyue back to China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1dm3d86b
08/24/2022 Xi understands he must arrest Zeng Qinghong’s grandson Zeng Xiangtian and granddaughter Zeng Xiangyue, as well as Zeng’s White-glove Dai Yongge and his son Dai Bin for the sake of the safety of his own family