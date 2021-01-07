Is This Why Lin Wood Has Been Calling Out Mike Pence as a Traitor and Child Molesting Pedophile?

It looks like either Jeffrey Epstein's videos or the CCP Honeypot Program has compromised Vice President Mike Pence because why else is everyone calling him a Traitor? Then again it is getting really bad because Lin Wood has called him out as a 'child molester' twice in the last three day's. I think that I might be able to help clear some of this up.Today was not a very joyful day on the US post-Election watch. It totally looks like ANTIFA was present disguised as Trump supporters because what happened in the US capital looked like a total ANTIFA sponsored program. One of the main questions that I have to answer is - where were all the police to defend the Capitol Building? It looked like a set-up to me and there is video coming to light of protesters being let on the grounds of the Capitol by police who move off to the side and let them approach the entrance to the building. It all looked staged to me. Mike Pence started to show his true colors today and would not stand with Trump. I have not trusted Mike Pence since he came out to run as Donald Trump's running mate in 2016. Ex-Super Soldier Tory Smith had a long standing run in with Pence and his wife back in Indiana back in 2016. He died a mysterious death back in July of 2016.Related links:Tory Smith YouTube ChannelIn the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app