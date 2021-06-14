© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid, Ivermectin and the Crime of the Century
Follow
2
Share
Report
252 views • June 14, 2021
Covid, Ivermectin and the Crime of the Century
Dr. Pierre Kory, Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance, joins Bret Weinstein, host of The DarkHorse Podcast to discuss “Covid, Ivermectin and the Crime of the Century.” This program, which many quickly called “the best podcast I have ever listened to” lays out the truth about ivermectin and how the suppression of its efficacy against COVID-19 has cost hundreds of thousands of people their lives.
Dr. Pierre Kory, Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance, joins Bret Weinstein, host of The DarkHorse Podcast to discuss “Covid, Ivermectin and the Crime of the Century.” This program, which many quickly called “the best podcast I have ever listened to” lays out the truth about ivermectin and how the suppression of its efficacy against COVID-19 has cost hundreds of thousands of people their lives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.