BREAKING: Multiple Missiles hit near U.S. Consulate in Iraq

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UPDATE - Iraq Kurdish Capital Struck By Missiles Launched From Outside The Country
Initial reports that missiles 'struck' the US Embassy in Erbil, Iraq have been downgraded.
A dozen ballistic missiles launched from outside the country did hit the northern Kurdish regional capital on Sunday - however there were no casualties, and no parties have claimed responsibility.
ZeroHedgeL https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-consulate-iraq-hit-multiple-missiles-iran-launch-suspected
DailyMail: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10606833/Multiple-rockets-smash-Army-base-Kurdish-news-channel-office-Erbil.html