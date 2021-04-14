There Are No Real Entrepreneurs in Communist China

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In the April 9, 2021 Getter video, Miles said there were no real entrepreneurs in Communist China, whereas only one Elon Musk in America had accomplished more stuff than many countries. Miles said that the CCP boasted that it had the world’s best ranked rich people and pretended to be a “war wolf”, but it barely made any contributions to the modern world.