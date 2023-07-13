Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clown World #46: Dan Bongino Predicts “WWIII China Virus & Antidote Vaccine” Fake News War Begins...
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
102 Subscribers
23 views
Published Yesterday

After his vacation, Dan Bongino presents the beginning of WWIII from China's gain of function research and after vaccinating its people destroy the whole world by release of a virus. The final battle on earth takes a medical turn, for the destruction of the United States...     The only problem is that viruses don't exist and are not possible to "Gain of Function" and contagion is a violation of God's law that all illness if from sin.



The doctors to debate are Drs. Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowen, Or Sam & Mark Bailey...See on BitChute, Brighteon, Odysee & Rumble

     Clown World #17: Biggest “Fake News” In The World Today Is That Viruses & Contagion Cause Illness...

https://rumble.com/v2l2vt8-clown-world-17-biggest-fake-news-in-the-world-today-is-that-viruses-and-con.html

     9/11 was a biblical event that began the final war on earth between the Muslims and the Christians. Of course, this must be prophesied in the bible if it were true, and it is in 4 places. For biblical proof of what happened and why please watch the following video, thanks...9/11 Conspiracy Theory Of Planned Demolition Proved In Scripture: The Year Of The War On Terror...

https://rumble.com/vmdm8l-911-conspiracy-theory-of-planned-demolition-proved-in-scripture-the-year-of.html

Keywords
vaccineworld war iiiwwiiichina virusgain of functionwuhan lab leak

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket