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DR. SHERRI TENPENNY H.B. 248 TESTIMONY
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179 views • June 20, 2021
More truth in media at:
https://WeAreTheNewsOH.org
Dated 6/8/2021
Dr. Sheri Tenpenny
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny gives riveting and lifesaving testimony to the Ohio State Legislature. Must Watch! All of this is video is worth watching. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's Testimony and a Question and Answer Session that you don't want to miss starts at 1:06:16
https://WeAreTheNewsOH.org
Dated 6/8/2021
Dr. Sheri Tenpenny
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny gives riveting and lifesaving testimony to the Ohio State Legislature. Must Watch! All of this is video is worth watching. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's Testimony and a Question and Answer Session that you don't want to miss starts at 1:06:16
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