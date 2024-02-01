Create New Account
Believer or Follower?
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago

October 16th, 2023

Are you following the Jesus of the Bible, or a false Jesus created by soulish desires? Many Christians act like they know how to follow Jesus but do not truly take up their crosses every day to obey Him. 

"Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?" 2 Corinthians 13:5

Keywords
jesus christbelieverfollowerdean odle

