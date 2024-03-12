5G CELL TOWERS ON SCHOOLS!

This is deeply concerning for me and other parents, due to the potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to cell tower radiation.

Although the direct causation of health risks from exposure to cell tower radiation has not yet been finalized, there is undeniably sufficient medical and scientific evidence to warrant concern.

Our children spend significant amounts of time at school - learning, playing, growing. It's supposed to be a safe space for them. The proposed installation threatens this safety by potentially exposing them daily to harmful levels of radiation.

Much of the research data out there is on older generation mobile technology. The first 5G mobile towers did not come online until 2018. The time span from then until now is too brief to accurately assess the longitudinal risk. Once a tower is placed, it can be updated to the newest generation without having to let the community know.

We are not against technological advancement or improved connectivity that 5G promises; we just believe that such installations should not come at the expense of our children's health and well-being. In neighboring cities, there are already safe distance ordinances established by many communities for what is deemed safe exposure for our children.

Therefore, we urge authorities and telecommunications companies involved in these projects, to reconsider their decision and find alternative locations for these towers away from schools and residential areas where vulnerable populations reside.

