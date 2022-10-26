"Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts" "We need to look back to look forward" with Dr S Pidgeon, Jessica Knock & Jon H

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""We need to look back to look forward: What is the Tribulation & where are we now? We talk about recognising the remarkable signs of the tribulation....
- We are “Already in the end times”
- We are not looking for revival but restoration
- The roles of the comforter and Restrainer (are they the same or different)
Please email for a copy of powerpoint presentation: [email protected]