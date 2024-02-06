Iran-linked Militants Launch New Drone Attack On U.S. Base In Syria, Five Fighters Killed | Details

The Islamic Resistance In Iraq ignored U.S.' warning of more strikes on Iran's forces and proxies in the Middle East region, to attack a U.S.-led coalition base in Syria. Five fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in the overnight drone attack on the al-Omar oil field.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.