Iran-linked Militants Launch New Drone Attack On U.S. Base In Syria, Five Fighters Killed | Details
Published 14 hours ago

The Islamic Resistance In Iraq ignored U.S.' warning of more strikes on Iran's forces and proxies in the Middle East region, to attack a U.S.-led coalition base in Syria. Five fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in the overnight drone attack on the al-Omar oil field.

politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

