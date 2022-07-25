Ukraine Army Hits Donetsk City with INCENDIARY Artillery Shells

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July 23 — The armed forces of Ukraine have hit the civilian city of Donetsk with INCINDIARY artillery shells. A White burning substance is dropping slowly from the sky onto the civilian homes and population below . . .
It seems as though the armed forces of Ukraine are trying to set the civilian city on fire. Looks like white phosphorous.
Mirrored - December1991