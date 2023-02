German Hospital Data Reveals Massive Signal in Multisystemic Harm

German in-patient hospital DRGs, ICDs & procedures in 2022 YTD (as of May 2022) vs. 2019 baseline:





• Other & Unknown - Up to +651%

• Immune & Viral - Up to +397%

• Eyes - Up to +144%

• Liver & Blood - Up to +77%

• Female fertility - Up to +73%

• Heart - Up to +52%

• Cancer - Up to +29%

• Nervous System - Up to +26%

• Digest., Metabolic - Up to +15%





Full Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/josh-stirling-dissecting-excess-death-data-and-how-insurance-industrys-trillions-could-be-deployed-to-help-the-vaccine-injured_5006731.html













