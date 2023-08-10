Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bradley IFV explosion by Russian mine killed AFU soldier
channel image
The Prisoner
8667 Subscribers
Shop now
206 views
Published Yesterday

American-made M2A2 ODS-SA "Bradley" Infantry Fighting Vehicle was blown up by a Russian army mine on Zaporozhye front. The destruction caused by a mine impact under the hull of the vehicle resulted in the Ukrainian soldiers inside being seriously injured and killed. Bradley was considered to bring victory, but was thwarted more by Russian forces.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
bradleyifvrussian mine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket