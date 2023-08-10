Bradley IFV explosion by Russian mine killed AFU soldier

American-made M2A2 ODS-SA "Bradley" Infantry Fighting Vehicle was blown up by a Russian army mine on Zaporozhye front. The destruction caused by a mine impact under the hull of the vehicle resulted in the Ukrainian soldiers inside being seriously injured and killed. Bradley was considered to bring victory, but was thwarted more by Russian forces.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.