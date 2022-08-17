ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Wednesday 8/17/22 • ROBERT HAUK - ACR BIVY STICK - INFOWARSOFFGRID • Infowars

REVENGE: DEEP STATE ACCELERATES BORDER CRISIS, FORCED-DEPOPULATION & ECONOMIC RUIN AFTER PRIMARY DISASTERToday’s broadcast is LOADED exclusive information globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Special guests include Savanah Hernandez, Robert Hauk, and more! Tune in!

The blueprint to defeat the NWO is coming! Pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! Link in this article!

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