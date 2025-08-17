EXPLOSIVE protests spread in Serbia (video found early evening, 17th, description as found)

Riot police steadily advance as tear gas and pyrotechnics fly

Two rioters were handed suspended sentences in Belgrade today.

Adding, more found still from yesterday:

SERBIAN CITY IN FLAMES: RIOTERS TORCH GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS

Valjevo, 100 km from Belgrade, erupted in violence as rioters attacked the ruling party HQ and the city administration building.

Videos on social media capture pyrotechnic attacks and clashes between protesters and police.