CME IMPACTS & ANOTHER ON WAY*KILAUEA ERUPTS*WHAT IS EARTHS CORE?*CLIMATE CHANGE CONTRADICTIONS*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! INITIATION INTO HERMETICS https://www.realityfiles.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/initiation-into-hermetics-franz-bardon.pdfhttps://www.cnn.com/2023/01/25/world/earth-core-turning-scli-scn-intl/index.html https://education.nationalgeographic.org/resource/core Earth's Plasma Core: Extraordinary Evidence in Plasma Astrophysics https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj9wEUJdnHU https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1625892820274892803 https://watchers.news/2023/02/15/earth-hit-by-slow-moving-cme-triggers-g1-minor-geomagnetic-storm-second-cme-on-the-way/ https://watchers.news/2023/02/15/large-dust-storms-create-significant-reductions-in-visibility-cause-multiple-car-crashes-u-s/ https://www.iflscience.com/our-neanderthal-genes-helped-us-become-morning-people-67547 https://twitter.com/Megohelie1/status/1625876308365565952 https://www.iflscience.com/could-you-shoot-a-bullet-through-jupiter-67535 https://twitter.com/realstewpeters/status/1625867679054561280 https://electroverse.co/northern-hemisphere-snow-mass-tracks-above-1982-2012-average-as-it-has-done-for-the-past-7-years/ https://www.sott.net/article/477346-Meteor-fireball-over-Ohio-and-2-other-states-on-February-14 https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/ https://www.theplanetstoday.com/the_planets.html https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/6c/Plasma_Ball_(short_exposure).jpg

