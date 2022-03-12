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2-Yr Flashback - They Flew Drones Over The People Worldwide.. Fake-Corona The Masterplan
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181 views • March 12, 2022
"One of the uses of the Fake-Corona PSYOP was to begin flying drones over the people as a means of control. If they did it once they will do it again. Actually doing it then clearly signals the intent to make permanent this totalitarian zwo-policing-method at a future point. Do not forget it for a minute.."
source: http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/03/2-yr-flashback-they-flew-drones-over.html
source: http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2022/03/2-yr-flashback-they-flew-drones-over.html
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