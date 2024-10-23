BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"STOLEN PROPERTY".......with brother Dan
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
6 months ago

Revelation 18:23 tells us “by your sorceries, ALL nations were deceived”…and when you look up sorceries in the Greek, the word is “pharmakiea”…so YES…pharmakiea is sorcery…witchcraft. And, of course, there is a whole LIST of scriptures that tell us that sorcery and witchcraft are of the enemy, and are forbidden…


Deuteronomy 18:10, Deuteronomy 18:14, Revelation 18:23, Micah 5:12, Galatians 5:20, Acts 19:19, Galatians 5:19, Revelation 21:8, Exodus 22:18, Revelation 22:15, Malachi 3:5, 2 Chronicles 33:6….and the list goes on….


Please read Revelation 14:9-11



THE BEAST SYSTEM IS HERE (Part 1)....with brother Dan 05/08/2020https://www.brighteon.com/d47085e1-bb90-4ccc-9332-d76dcfd09bc9


THE BEAST SYSTEM IS HERE (Part 2)....with brother Dan https://www.brighteon.com/482a9db8-1828-446f-a391-a2c8f94f29db


SCRIPTURAL PROOF That The 1ST Shot Of The CV VAX IS THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION - And The 2ND Shot (Bandage patch) & Resulting Tattoo Is THE MARK OF THE BEAST (Ink Impression Rev 13) 11/13/2020https://www.brighteon.com/bde7dca4-96d7-4dff-95b0-694a43357baf


OFFICIAL INTRODUCTION OF ABOMINATION THAT MAKES DESOLATE (VAX#1) & THE MARK OF THE BEAST (VAX#2) THROUGH THE SEATTLE VIRTUAL NEW YEARS 2021 DISPLAY!! 01/08/2021https://www.brighteon.com/9ca14054-2d40-464a-b185-c64d83fb2f0c



Mark Of The Beast (MOTB) - New World Order Beast System...with brother Dan 5/4/2021https://www.brighteon.com/c05676c1-78a6-4a88-8a88-754eb39754d4


10/15/2020

Mark of the Beast - COVID-19 Vaccination and Quantum Dot/Hydrogel Luciferase patch, f/ Dr. Madej _ BANNED on You Tube!

Mark of the Beast - COVID-19 Vaccination and Quantum Dot/Hydrogel Luciferase patch, f/ Dr. Madej _ BANNED on You Tube! - Brighteon.com


Sep 23, 2020

“They’ve killed God; I can’t feel God anymore; My soul is dead”? What does your discernment tell you?

“They’ve killed God; I can’t feel God anymore; My soul is dead”?What does your discernment tell you? (youtube.com)



A participant in AstraZeneca's clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine said, after taking the vaccine: “They’ve killed God; I can’t feel God anymore – my Soul is dead”.


Bill Gates said, “The world will need 7 billion vaccine doses to end COVID-19 pandemic.” “We’ve never delivered something to every corner of the world before,” Gates notes. In other words he was pushing the Covid vax narrative!


Bill Gates says the world will need 7 billion vaccine doses to end COVID-19 pandemic


Transhumanism—mankind’s next step forward? Will mankind evolve into a perfect being?https://creation.com/transhumanism-mankinds-next-step-forward


Transhumanist beliefshttps://creation.com/transhumanism-mankinds-next-step-forward


Queen Elizabeth Ceremony https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-prince-william-light-beacon-platinum-jubilee/


Mark of the Beast - COVID-19 Vaccination and Quantum Dot/Hydrogel Luciferase patch, f/ Dr. Madej _ BANNED on You Tube! https://www.brighteon.com/5c1cee67-291e-43ee-b948-8784c9a490a7


Bill Gates explaining what they are doing:https://www.bitchute.com/video/RMkSlCWe0TXX


Destroying Our Connection To God With Gene Editing Injections by Greg Reese https://rumble.com/v4wmrai-destroying-our-connection-to-god-with-gene-editing-injections-by-greg-reese.html


“They’ve killed God; I can’t feel God anymore; My soul is dead”😳What does your discernment tell you?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hYzW9a66ac


Bill Gates says the world will need 7 billion vaccine doses to end COVID-19 pandemichttps://www.geekwire.com/2020/bill-gates-says-world-will-need-7-billion-doses-covid-19-vaccine-stop-pandemic/


Demons and the Covid 19 Vaccine https://rumble.com/vo93dt-demons-and-the-covid-19-vaccine.html





________________________________________________







TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)

(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)

IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)

ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]


holy spiritjesusmark of the beastthe lordjesus is comingthe fathertransfigurationthe end of the worldjesus is comin
