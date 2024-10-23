"STOLEN PROPERTY".......with brother Dan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelation 18:23 tells us “by your sorceries, ALL nations were deceived”…and when you look up sorceries in the Greek, the word is “pharmakiea”…so YES…pharmakiea is sorcery…witchcraft. And, of course, there is a whole LIST of scriptures that tell us that sorcery and witchcraft are of the enemy, and are forbidden…
Deuteronomy 18:10, Deuteronomy 18:14, Revelation 18:23, Micah 5:12, Galatians 5:20, Acts 19:19, Galatians 5:19, Revelation 21:8, Exodus 22:18, Revelation 22:15, Malachi 3:5, 2 Chronicles 33:6….and the list goes on….
Please read Revelation 14:9-11
THE BEAST SYSTEM IS HERE (Part 1)....with brother Dan 05/08/2020https://www.brighteon.com/d47085e1-bb90-4ccc-9332-d76dcfd09bc9
THE BEAST SYSTEM IS HERE (Part 2)....with brother Dan https://www.brighteon.com/482a9db8-1828-446f-a391-a2c8f94f29db
SCRIPTURAL PROOF That The 1ST Shot Of The CV VAX IS THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION - And The 2ND Shot (Bandage patch) & Resulting Tattoo Is THE MARK OF THE BEAST (Ink Impression Rev 13) 11/13/2020https://www.brighteon.com/bde7dca4-96d7-4dff-95b0-694a43357baf
OFFICIAL INTRODUCTION OF ABOMINATION THAT MAKES DESOLATE (VAX#1) & THE MARK OF THE BEAST (VAX#2) THROUGH THE SEATTLE VIRTUAL NEW YEARS 2021 DISPLAY!! 01/08/2021https://www.brighteon.com/9ca14054-2d40-464a-b185-c64d83fb2f0c
Mark Of The Beast (MOTB) - New World Order Beast System...with brother Dan 5/4/2021https://www.brighteon.com/c05676c1-78a6-4a88-8a88-754eb39754d4
Mark of the Beast - COVID-19 Vaccination and Quantum Dot/Hydrogel Luciferase patch, f/ Dr. Madej _ BANNED on You Tube!
“They’ve killed God; I can’t feel God anymore; My soul is dead”? What does your discernment tell you?
A participant in AstraZeneca's clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine said, after taking the vaccine: “They’ve killed God; I can’t feel God anymore – my Soul is dead”.
Bill Gates said, “The world will need 7 billion vaccine doses to end COVID-19 pandemic.” “We’ve never delivered something to every corner of the world before,” Gates notes. In other words he was pushing the Covid vax narrative!
Bill Gates says the world will need 7 billion vaccine doses to end COVID-19 pandemic
Transhumanism—mankind’s next step forward? Will mankind evolve into a perfect being?https://creation.com/transhumanism-mankinds-next-step-forward
Transhumanist beliefshttps://creation.com/transhumanism-mankinds-next-step-forward
Queen Elizabeth Ceremony https://people.com/royals/queen-elizabeth-prince-william-light-beacon-platinum-jubilee/
Mark of the Beast - COVID-19 Vaccination and Quantum Dot/Hydrogel Luciferase patch, f/ Dr. Madej _ BANNED on You Tube! https://www.brighteon.com/5c1cee67-291e-43ee-b948-8784c9a490a7
Bill Gates explaining what they are doing:https://www.bitchute.com/video/RMkSlCWe0TXX
Destroying Our Connection To God With Gene Editing Injections by Greg Reese https://rumble.com/v4wmrai-destroying-our-connection-to-god-with-gene-editing-injections-by-greg-reese.html
“They’ve killed God; I can’t feel God anymore; My soul is dead”😳What does your discernment tell you?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hYzW9a66ac
Bill Gates says the world will need 7 billion vaccine doses to end COVID-19 pandemichttps://www.geekwire.com/2020/bill-gates-says-world-will-need-7-billion-doses-covid-19-vaccine-stop-pandemic/
Demons and the Covid 19 Vaccine https://rumble.com/vo93dt-demons-and-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
