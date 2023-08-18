Judge Andrew Napolitano | Scott Ritter | Will Crimea be Up For Grabs?

Please click the link below ⬇️
https://www.brighteon.com/5daaf073-6e1a-41a4-89b6-4f1be3d9cbb9
Courtesy of ‘What’s happening.’
August 9 | 2023.
JUDGING FREEDOM
Personal Liberty
Limited Government
Peace
Gonzalo Lira | House Arrest | Controlled Asset
Ritter | to answer that question, would you allow Tokyo Rose to broadcast from San Francisco during WW ll.
Napolitano | I get your point, I get your point. I fully understand it, and the answer is no, no American government would allow Tokyo Rose to taunt American soldiers in fighting in the far East.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.