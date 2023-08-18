Judge Andrew Napolitano | Scott Ritter | Will Crimea be Up For Grabs?

Please click the link below ⬇️

https://www.brighteon.com/5daaf073-6e1a-41a4-89b6-4f1be3d9cbb9

Courtesy of ‘What’s happening.’

August 9 | 2023.

Gonzalo Lira | House Arrest | Controlled Asset

Ritter | to answer that question, would you allow Tokyo Rose to broadcast from San Francisco during WW ll.

Napolitano | I get your point, I get your point. I fully understand it, and the answer is no, no American government would allow Tokyo Rose to taunt American soldiers in fighting in the far East.







