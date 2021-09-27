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Arizona recount does not fix fraud… voting protections do! But politicians will not act to fix it… Why?
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14 views • September 27, 2021
The Arizona recount results have now been released and nothing has happened… they have no intention of fixing anything. Just to decertify the election does not stop the fraud in 2022 midterm elections coming up!
Politicians do not want this fixed they want to be able to steal elections… Liz Cheney just said that she would have no problem winning in this midterm election coming up. (Because she intends to steal it!)
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Politicians do not want this fixed they want to be able to steal elections… Liz Cheney just said that she would have no problem winning in this midterm election coming up. (Because she intends to steal it!)
Read more...
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