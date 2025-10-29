Throwback WEF 2025: No implants for now - globalists come up with 'softer' way to CONTROL US

THROWBACK: No implants for now - globalists come up with 'softer' way to control us

"I started to see companies with prototypes that were embedding brain sensors into everyday devices... and turning multifunctional devices into devices that can also pick up on at least rudimentary brain activity," explains Professor Nita Farahany at one of the WEF meetings in 2025.

"What was really transformative that I saw starting then was the introduction of the possibility of neural interface technology for the rest of us," she adds.

According to her, the new brain-scanning tools will be:

♦️ Wearable: not implanted, but our thoughts and intentions are still transparent

♦️ Disguised as tools for innocent purposes like meditation or focus

♦️ Intertwined with other tech such as computers or VR glasses

Adding, more about this:

Synchron: How Pentagon & WEF globalists are engineering hackable brains

As part of its lust for total control, the globalists’ Great Reset is coming for your very thoughts.

Synchron, a New York-based neurotech company founded in 2016 by Thomas Oxley and Rahul Sharma, is an understated, but key rival to Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

It touts its mission to restore mobility for paralyzed patients via a device implanted through the jugular vein—minimally invasive.

Synchron's star gadget

🔴 The Stentrode is an electrode sleeve slipped into a brain blood vessel via a simple catheter

🔴 It's minimally invasive, FDA-approved for trials

🔴 In August, Synchron unveiled the world’s first thought-controlled iPad: A video from their COMMAND clinical trial shows an ALS patient operating the device using only his mind

Connecting the dots

♦️ Synchron has been Pentagon-powered through the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) – notorious for its creepy experiments like genetic brain tweaks

♦️ Synchron snagged a $10M Series A infusion from DARPA in 2017, turbocharging their Stentrode tech to wire paralyzed minds to devices

♦️ The company raised $75 million in financing for its brain-computer interface (BCI) technology in 2022, with participation from globalist heavy-hitters like Bill Gates (Gates Frontier), and Jeff Bezos (Bezos Expeditions)

♦️ Gates, Klaus Schwab & the WEF have long been plotting to shape a dystopia by shoving people into a “new normal” of ultimate digital control

When thoughts become data

At this year’s World Economic Forum Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity Meetings, CEO Thomas Oxley said that “If we get it right, there’s this ability to further improve what you can do as a human.”

🔊 But “getting it right,” it seems, also means collecting vast amounts of neural data: “Aggregated data needs to be gathered in order to train the models,” says Oxley, warning that restricting such data sharing would mean “you don’t have innovation.”

In the world Synchron envisions, the body may soon be optional, as “The concept here is to overtake — well, not overtake but replace — what has traditionally been a range of mechanisms that able-bodied people engage with technology.”