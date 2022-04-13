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Silent War Ep. 6196: Food Chain Sabotage, Moderna Recalls Poison, Putin, DyingDisney & Ghost Guns.
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72 views • April 13, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Moderna Recalls 764,900 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses After Contamination Found.
Bird Flu Spreads Across US, Egg Prices Soar.
Putin Says Ukraine Talks At "Dead End", Warns Soaring Inflation Will Put Pressure On Western Politicians.
Bizarre ISIS-Style Propaganda Video Shows Ukrainian Woman Mock-Executing Russian Soldier.
INCREDIBLE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Capitol Police ALLOW Protesters to Enter Side Door – WILL BE USED IN COURT – “Dream Team” of Lawyers Including Alan Dershowitz Set to Defend January 6’ers.
Is Deep State Behind Efforts to Release Bogus Hunter Biden Laptop Pics to Use Against Those Who Reported Honestly on the Laptop from Hell?
Biden on Gun Violence: “Imagine Had the Tobacco Industry Been Immune to Prostitute Being Sued – Come On!” (VIDEO).
SOROS-FUNDED CIRCUIT ATTORNEY WALKS! Kim Gardner Faces NO CONSEQUENCES After She Admits to Wrongdoing in Greitens Case — Records Show 62 Acts of Misconduct.
Disneys' stock is tanking over 70% +, massive drops in viewers and disney plus subscriptions - and people won't forget.
MARINES AGAINST VACCINES: US Marines Speak Out About Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Which Are Forced Upon Our Good Soldiers.
Chris Quaglin's Link - https://givesendgo.com/G24BK
All of this, and more.
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Moderna Recalls 764,900 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses After Contamination Found.
Bird Flu Spreads Across US, Egg Prices Soar.
Putin Says Ukraine Talks At "Dead End", Warns Soaring Inflation Will Put Pressure On Western Politicians.
Bizarre ISIS-Style Propaganda Video Shows Ukrainian Woman Mock-Executing Russian Soldier.
INCREDIBLE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Capitol Police ALLOW Protesters to Enter Side Door – WILL BE USED IN COURT – “Dream Team” of Lawyers Including Alan Dershowitz Set to Defend January 6’ers.
Is Deep State Behind Efforts to Release Bogus Hunter Biden Laptop Pics to Use Against Those Who Reported Honestly on the Laptop from Hell?
Biden on Gun Violence: “Imagine Had the Tobacco Industry Been Immune to Prostitute Being Sued – Come On!” (VIDEO).
SOROS-FUNDED CIRCUIT ATTORNEY WALKS! Kim Gardner Faces NO CONSEQUENCES After She Admits to Wrongdoing in Greitens Case — Records Show 62 Acts of Misconduct.
Disneys' stock is tanking over 70% +, massive drops in viewers and disney plus subscriptions - and people won't forget.
MARINES AGAINST VACCINES: US Marines Speak Out About Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Which Are Forced Upon Our Good Soldiers.
Chris Quaglin's Link - https://givesendgo.com/G24BK
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Protect yourseld by buying gold;
Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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