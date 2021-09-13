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Sydney police girl gets a serve.Sydney under lockdown pressure
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250 views • September 13, 2021
Not sure of the story probably covid harassment. Police have been very heavy handed in that part of Sydney this week. This is very close to where police caused a serious medial issue over a mask exemption out side clinic a couple of days ago.
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