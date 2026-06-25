The End of an Era: Clay Clark on the Final ReAwaken America Tour | ReAwaken Reunion Tulsa

Clay Clark joins David and Stacy backstage in Tulsa for the final ReAwaken America Tour event — the reunion where it all began. In this candid and hilarious conversation, Clay shares why the ReAwaken America Tour is officially ending, what made the final event so meaningful, and the wild behind-the-scenes stories no one saw coming. From skyrocketing insurance and security costs to unforgettable backstage chaos, Clay gives an honest look at what it really takes to host a national movement. He also shares powerful business wisdom for entrepreneurs, explaining why success comes down to solving problems, staying resourceful, and moving from setback to setback without losing enthusiasm.This is more than the end of a tour — it’s the end of an era, and a reminder that the mission continues.Watch now for laughter, leadership lessons, and a behind-the-scenes look at the final ReAwaken America Tour.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowClay ClarkWEBSITE: www.thrivetimeshow.comText FLYOVER to 918-851-0102 to learn moreClay Clark is a serial entrepreneur, business coach, and bestselling author known for helping companies scale through proven systems and disciplined execution. He is the founder of the ReAwaken America Tour, one of the largest faith, freedom, and economic events in the country. Clay has built and sold multiple successful businesses across marketing, finance, and professional services. He is widely respected for his ability to translate complex economic and technological shifts into practical action steps for everyday Americans. Clay is a frequent speaker and media guest, offering insight on entrepreneurship, economic resilience, and leadership in uncertain times.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: