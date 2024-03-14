Create New Account
[Dec 8, 2023] Around The World & Flat Again - Debate Aftermath: Spiritual Warfare Friday Live 9pm et [TruthRadioShow]
CuttingEdge
457 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

TruthRadioShow.com Presents Spiritual Warfare Friday Live 9pm et

Around The World & Flat Again - Debate Aftermath

In the aftermath of the epic globe vs flat Earth debate last Saturday between Pastor Greg Locke vs Pastor Dean Odle.

Hosts Dan Bidondi & Brian Reece welcome guests Jon Pounders & Pastor Dean Odle to discuss the aftermath of the debate and to prove Biblical cosmology.

Keywords
sciencebiblespiritualityprophecyreligioncosmologytorahscientismgeology

