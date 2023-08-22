The Book Of Daniel | Pt. 5 - Nebuchadnezzar's Final Act | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Daniel 4:1-3
So Nebuchadnezzar is saying the right thing
God of the Bible is Most High of all the gods but God doesn't settle for that
Daniel 4:4-7
Once again the King dreams and his wise men cannot figure it out
Daniel 4:8-18
Strange dream
Tree = tall to the sky, visible to ends of earth, abundant fruit
Look at what Daniel says
Daniel 4:19-25
Nebuchadnezzar is in trouble!
He has everything but yet he lacks the most important thing
God has pursued Nebuchadnezzar time and time again
Nebuchadnezzar is wowed by God but not surrendered
Principle: the more God pursues us and the more we resist the more God steps up His pursuit to get our attention
Book of Revelation = it gets worse and worse to get people's attention to repent
What is Nebuchadnezzar's problem? PRIDE
He will pay the price for his pride and arrogance
Her does not glorify God as the King He is
We all have to be careful of the great trap called PRIDE
As surely as pride goes there also comes a fall
John Calvin said, "Pride is the pregnant mother of all sin."
Pride is a spiritual cancer
Matthew 5:1-3 which says, “Now when Jesus saw the crowds, he went up on a mountainside and sat down. His disciples came to him, 2 and he began to teach them. He said: 3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”
Strange yet powerful start
Poor in spirit can be confusing
Not talking about money
Means to be humble
Someone who understands themselves
Jesus starts with humility for a reason
Jesus in his first sermon deals with pride FIRST
Pride is the greatest sin
Poor in spirit means dependent upon God
Rich would mean independence
Poverty makes you dependent
New Testament = poor means beggar who is dependent
Pride is all about independence
Pride is dangerous and it takes no prisoners
Greatest enemy
Pride leaves God out of the picture
I do not need God; I got this
CS Lewis = Pride is the greatest sin
Agustine = Pride is greatest sin; curved inward
Luther & Calvin
Pride caused the devil to fall
Pride caused Adam & Eve to sin
Pride is the root cause of all sin
Pride is all about self
Pride says you got this
Humility says God's got this
Pride brings about the judgement of God
Iron & Bronze = Judgement
Yet! No sin is to great to stop God from pursuing us
Mercy
God loved Nebuchadnezzar and kept pursuing him
God is the Hound of Heaven
Daniel 4:26-27
Stump & Roots = God's Mercy
God doesn't destroy the tree but allows for another chance
Think about this: God gave a wicked pagan King who he had been pursuing for 30 years another shot
Are you glad God gives us opportunities to repent
God pursues us because He is loves us
And because God loves us, He is patient with us
Jesus Is Slow To Judge
Revelation 1:13-16
God is so merciful and gives us time to repent but there does come a day when His judgement is enacted
Close
Daniel 4:28-37
God humbled Nebuchadnezzar to save his soul
Nebuchadnezzar thought he was the ruler of his life because of his success
Question: who us the ruler of your life?
Who or what is on the throne of your life?
How do I know if I am walking in humility or pride in my life
Greatest indicator of my humility is my prayer life
Prayer is an attitude of dependency upon God. “God I can’t do this without you
