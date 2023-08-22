The Book Of Daniel | Pt. 5 - Nebuchadnezzar's Final Act | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Daniel 4:1-3 So Nebuchadnezzar is saying the right thing God of the Bible is Most High of all the gods but God doesn't settle for that Daniel 4:4-7 Once again the King dreams and his wise men cannot figure it out Daniel 4:8-18 Strange dream Tree = tall to the sky, visible to ends of earth, abundant fruit Look at what Daniel says Daniel 4:19-25 Nebuchadnezzar is in trouble! He has everything but yet he lacks the most important thing God has pursued Nebuchadnezzar time and time again Nebuchadnezzar is wowed by God but not surrendered Principle: the more God pursues us and the more we resist the more God steps up His pursuit to get our attention Book of Revelation = it gets worse and worse to get people's attention to repent What is Nebuchadnezzar's problem? PRIDE He will pay the price for his pride and arrogance Her does not glorify God as the King He is We all have to be careful of the great trap called PRIDE As surely as pride goes there also comes a fall John Calvin said, "Pride is the pregnant mother of all sin." Pride is a spiritual cancer Matthew 5:1-3 which says, “Now when Jesus saw the crowds, he went up on a mountainside and sat down. His disciples came to him, 2 and he began to teach them. He said: 3 “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Strange yet powerful start Poor in spirit can be confusing Not talking about money Means to be humble Someone who understands themselves Jesus starts with humility for a reason Jesus in his first sermon deals with pride FIRST Pride is the greatest sin Poor in spirit means dependent upon God Rich would mean independence Poverty makes you dependent New Testament = poor means beggar who is dependent Pride is all about independence Pride is dangerous and it takes no prisoners Greatest enemy Pride leaves God out of the picture I do not need God; I got this CS Lewis = Pride is the greatest sin Agustine = Pride is greatest sin; curved inward Luther & Calvin Pride caused the devil to fall Pride caused Adam & Eve to sin Pride is the root cause of all sin Pride is all about self Pride says you got this Humility says God's got this Pride brings about the judgement of God Iron & Bronze = Judgement Yet! No sin is to great to stop God from pursuing us Mercy God loved Nebuchadnezzar and kept pursuing him God is the Hound of Heaven Daniel 4:26-27 Stump & Roots = God's Mercy God doesn't destroy the tree but allows for another chance Think about this: God gave a wicked pagan King who he had been pursuing for 30 years another shot Are you glad God gives us opportunities to repent God pursues us because He is loves us And because God loves us, He is patient with us Jesus Is Slow To Judge Revelation 1:13-16 God is so merciful and gives us time to repent but there does come a day when His judgement is enacted Close Daniel 4:28-37 God humbled Nebuchadnezzar to save his soul Nebuchadnezzar thought he was the ruler of his life because of his success Question: who us the ruler of your life? Who or what is on the throne of your life? How do I know if I am walking in humility or pride in my life Greatest indicator of my humility is my prayer life Prayer is an attitude of dependency upon God. “God I can’t do this without you

