© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wake Up Before it is Too Late!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
300 views • May 21, 2021
Fear and peer pressure can make for making decisions that we know are wrong. There is a massive database of research showing that we have very safe, affordable, and effective treatment for Covid 19 and yet we're being pressured to take a vaccine that is not approved by the FDA and has very significant morbidity and mortality. Even worse, far too many of Americans have acquiesced to taking this "vaccine" for reasons that
are frivolous compared to its potential risks.
are frivolous compared to its potential risks.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.