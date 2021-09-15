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End tax and financial slavery now with Paul Hellyer (!ThatChannel.com 2013-03m-12)
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91 views • September 15, 2021
24,297 views Mar 15, 2013
End tax and financial slavery now! Former defense minister and lifelong monetary activist Paul Hellyer discusses why you're having money stress and presents what you and the government can do NOW to end it and bring full employment, prosperity, and democracy to Canada and to you. Recorded live with Hugh Reilly and Sandra Kyrzakos on ThatChannel.com (March 12, 2013) Check them out at http://thatchannel.com
Why it is important
This interview is fr0m 2013 and so some of it is dated, but all is not. It helps connect the dots like all the other videos on this channel, one more piece of the puzzle!
Paul Hellyer explains how the government purposefully put us in recession in the 1930's and every other time since.
End tax and financial slavery now! Former defense minister and lifelong monetary activist Paul Hellyer discusses why you're having money stress and presents what you and the government can do NOW to end it and bring full employment, prosperity, and democracy to Canada and to you. Recorded live with Hugh Reilly and Sandra Kyrzakos on ThatChannel.com (March 12, 2013) Check them out at http://thatchannel.com
Why it is important
This interview is fr0m 2013 and so some of it is dated, but all is not. It helps connect the dots like all the other videos on this channel, one more piece of the puzzle!
Paul Hellyer explains how the government purposefully put us in recession in the 1930's and every other time since.
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